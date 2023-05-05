Trace takes advantage of WHS defensive lapse in 10th

WILMINGTON — Miami Trace scored four unearned runs in the 10th inning Thursday and defeated Wilmington 6-2 on the WHS baseball diamond.

The loss spoiled a strong pitching performance by Jayden Tackett. The Hurricane lefty went eight innings and struck out eight. He gave up one earned run and seven hits.

Jake Stephens had two hits and drove in two teammates. Wilmington (9-8 for the year) had just four hits. Bryson Platt and Tackett also had singles for Wilmington, who struck out 12 times in 10 innings.

Talen Oberlin was tagged with the hard-luck loss.