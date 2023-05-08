Paddlers take to the water for successful Paddlesport Race

The Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race took place on Saturday at the Cowan Lake Public Beach.

This annual event draws paddlers from all over the region to compete and enjoy the natural beauty of the lake. The race, which featured three and six mile courses for canoeists, kayakers, and stand-up paddleboarders, began at 9 a.m.

The race started at the south side of the lake off Yankee Road and followed a marked course around the lake. Paddlers of all ages and abilities were welcome to participate, making the event a fun and inclusive way to enjoy the beautiful lake.

Wade Hall, president of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, said, “It was a beautiful day to be on the lake.”

The weather was perfect for paddling, with clear skies and a light breeze that kept the racers cool as they made their way around the course. Awards were given to the top three finishers in each class.

Overall, the 2023 Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race was a fantastic event that showcased the beauty of the lake and brought the community together. Notably, all profits from the event were generously donated to Friends caring for Cowan Lake, further cementing the race’s positive impact. Overall, it was a memorable day for all involved.