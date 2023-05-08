Dawley no-no puts Blanchester in second round of sectional

BLANCHESTER — Bailey Dawley’s second no-hitter of the season bested Clark Montessori 20-0 and pushed Blanchester into the second round of the Division III sectional tournament.

The Wildcats are 6-16 and will face SBAAC National Division rival Clermont Northeastern 5 p.m. Wednesday at CNE.

Dawley struck out 10 in five innings, walked two batters and hit two batters.

Blanchester manager Jamey Grogg said the team played error-free defense and were patient at the plate.

Alayna Davenport clubbed four hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs to lead the Blanchester offense, which scored nine runs in the first inning and eight in the second.

SUMMARY

May 8, 2023

Div III sectional

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 20, Clark Montessori 0

CM^0^0^0^0^0^(0-0-5)

B^9^8^3^0^x^(20-11-0)

(20) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 2-3-1-0 Peters 3-4-1-2 Davenport 4-3-4-3 Lansing 3-0-2-1 Toles 0-1-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 2-3-0-0 Bare 3-2-2-1 Falgner 2-2-1-1 Pell 2-0-0-1 Tedrick 0-2-0-1 Q. Dawley 1-0-0-0 Torres-Garcia 1-0-0-0

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (W)^5^0^0^0^2^10