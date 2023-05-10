BREAKING: Woods wins NCAA D2 regional golf championship

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gabby Woods birdied the first playoff hole Wednesday and won the NCAA Division II East Regional Women’s Golf Championship here at Panther Creek Country Club.

“My mindset coming in to today, I wanted to play relaxed and make par and if the birdies came, they came,” she said after the tournament. “I wanted to make up for yesterday (3-over 75). It seemed to work out pretty well for me.”

Woods is a junior at the University of Findlay. The Oilers won the team championship for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons.

The 2022 NCAA Division II national champions will defend their title May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Mo.

A Clinton-Massie High School graduate, Woods and two other players finished the 54-hole tournament with a 2-under 214. Woods rallied on the third and final day of the tournament with a 3-under 69.

On the first playoff hole, Woods had a tee shot 330 yards, then chipped within 25 feet of the hole. She drained the birdie putt while the other players made par.