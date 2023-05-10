Man involved in fatal shooting sent to prison

WILMINGTON — A Cincinnati man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting has been sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Willie Stuckey, 22, to serve 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter and five years for felonious assault. The prison time will be served consecutively.

The charges stem from the shooting death of C.J. Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, and shooting injury to a then 17-year-old minor accompanying Jones in February 2022 in Midland.

Stuckey pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

Before sentencing occurred, loved ones of C.J. Jones gave statements in regards to Stuckey.

Regina Thomas, C.J.’s mother, spoke how this event not only affected her family but it also affected Stuckey’s.

“I don’t feel sorry for you guys (Ravae Cook and Stuckey). You know who I feel sorry for? Your family,” said Thomas.

Alara Bray, C.J.’s fiancee, who was present at the shooting, spoke of how the night impacted her and how she felt about Stuckey and Cook.

“I’ll never be satisfied with any amount of (prison) time. I’ll never get CJ back, I hope your family never gets you back,” said Bray. “You truly deserve all the hell and pain this world can give you. You and Cook will be never be more than the scum that walks this Earth.”

Investigation into the shooting revealed that Jones reportedly made an agreement with Ravae Cook, 25, via social media to trade marijuana and cash in exchange for a motor vehicle, according to reports. The exchange was to take place in the early morning hours in Fayetteville, Ohio, but the parties later agreed to meet in a vacant lot in Midland.

Upon arrival at approximately 2 a.m., Cook, Stuckey and Jones were all armed with firearms. During the meeting, Stuckey demanded money from the 17-year-old and began to physically assault him, according to reports.

Cook, Stuckey and Jones all exchanged gunfire. The minor was wounded in his leg from a gunshot by Stuckey. He was treated at Clinton Memorial Hospital and released. Stuckey was also wounded from a shot reportedly fired by Jones and was treated at a hospital in Cincinnati and released. Jones died from two gunshots fired by Cook, according to the prosecutor’s office. Cook and Stuckey fled and were later arrested by officers.

In January, Cook was sentenced to 15-20 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

