CNE beats BHS 7th straight time, ousts Cats from tourney

OWENSVILLE — Blanchester finished its season Wednesday with an 8-1 loss to Clermont Northeastern in a Division III Sectional softball game at CNE.

The Wildcats are 6-17. The Rockets are 19-5. CNE won both games during the regular season. The Rockets have defeated the Wildcats seven straight times.

“Just wasn’t our night,” Blanchester manager Jamey Grogg said. “We didn’t play a bad game. CNE just played better.”

Grogg said the game was the last in the BHS blue and white for seniors Lydia Peters, Sarah Pell, Emma Falgner, Aubrey Myers and Mia Torres-Garcia.

“These girls have been in the softball program for four years and have done a great job of helping make the program better. Not only that, they are all fantastic young ladies who have bright futures ahead of them and they will be missed next year.”

SUMMARY

May 10, 2023

Div III Sectional

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont NE 8, Blanchester 1

B^0^0^0^0^1^0^0^(1-6-2)

C^3^0^3^2^0^0^x^(8-9-0)

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-1 Peters 2-0-1-0 Davenport 3-0-0-0 Lansing 3-0-2-0 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-0 Q. Dawley 2-0-0-0 Bare 3-1-1-0 Pell 3-0-1-0 Tedrick 1-0-0-0 Falgner 2-0-1-0

2B: B-Peters

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

B. Dawley (L)^6^9^8^5^3^5