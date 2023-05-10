Rams can’t hit but whip wild Wildcats 9-1

BLANCHESTER — Greeneview took advantage of nine hit batters and eight bases on balls in a 9-1 win over Blanchester Wednesday at Bott Field.

“It’s very frustrating giving up that many free bases,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “Tough to watch. We rolled the red carpet out for them in the third. If we throw strikes I’m not sold they even get on the board. Even in the first, they scored on consecutive wild pitches.”

Sammy Roush matched Greeneview in the hit department with three.

Blanchester is 15-7 but has lost four of its last five games.

SUMMARY

May 10, 2023

@Bott Field, BHS

Greeneview 9, Blanchester 1

(9) GREENEVIEW (ab-r-h-rbi) Phillips 1-2-0-0 Brooks 4-1-0-1 Meyers 4-1-1-0 Mays 3-1-1-0 Gardner 1-1-0-0 Moore 2-1-0-1 Knisley 4-1-1-1 Walker 1-1-0-0 Thorton 4-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-9-3-3

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 4-1-3-0 James Wymer 4-0-0-0 West 3-0-0-0 Miller 3-0-1-0 Sipple 3-0-1-1 Dick 3-0-0-0 Dees 3-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 Adkins 2-0-0-0 Mueller 1-0-0-0 Elston 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-1-5-1

2B: B-Roush

HBP: G-Phillips 3, Mays, Gardner, Moore 2, Walker 2

SB: G-Gardner

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Greeneview

Gardner (W)^6^4^1^0^2^2

Brooks^1^1^0^0^0^3

Blanchester

Estep (L)^2.1^2^9^8^5^4

Sears^4.2^1^0^0^3^5