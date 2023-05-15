The Antique Power Club of Clinton County recently awarded scholarships to Madison Brausch, a Clinton- Massie High School graduate, studying at the Catholic University of America; Lily Collins, a Blanchester High School graduate, studying at Bowling Green State; and Brian Miller, a Blanchester High School graduate, studying at The Ohio State University.

Since 2001, the Antique Power Club has awarded 100 scholarships to college and technical school students totaling $74,000

The club’s plan is to award five scholarships per year, one each to a graduate of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington, and Blanchester high schools, and the fifth scholarship to be given to an eligible Antique Power Club member, member’s spouse, child or grandchild who has graduated from a high school outside of Clinton County.

For more information about the scholarships that are awarded to second year full-time college or technical school students, visit the website antiquepowerclub.org.

Scholarship applications will be available at the Corn Festival and the deadline for applications to be submitted is December 31, 2023.