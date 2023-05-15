Habitat for Humanity swings annual golf outing into play

WILMINGTON — Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County is hosting its 27th-annual Golf Outing on Friday, July 21 at The Elks 797 Golf Club, 2593 Rombach Avenue. Eighteen holes of golf, a cart and a delicious meal will serve the teams of four as they play in a scramble format, according to a news release.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by the meal, and a shotgun start at 12 p.m.

In 2022, the team of ATSG won the golf outing with the low score of 52. Second place went to Wilmington Savings Bank with a score of 56 followed by Webers + One Chip with a score of 57. These teams were proud to be supporting this worthy cause that furthers the Clinton County’s HFH mission to assist families with affordable housing, especially in this era of expensive housing.

This year, Clinton County Habitat for Humanity is currently building a new home in Midland and has plans to start a second one in Wilmington. Building costs have challenged the building committee’s goal to keep the homeowner’s repayment loan affordable. Habitat homes are sold to partner families at no profit and depend on efficient volunteers and various donation sources. Support from these volunteers and donations from the community play a vital role in meeting this mission statement to build these energy efficient, affordable homes in Clinton County.

The construction crew is now working in Midland to build a home for a young couple with four children. This will be the 46th home built by this volunteer organization since its inception in 1995. Hard work has the home under roof, windows, doors installed, and the structure dried in.

For more information about the outing, contact Wendell Compton at 937-684-7324 or email at [email protected], or Danielle Thiel at 513-520-2123 or [email protected]

The Habitat ReStore is another way for non-golfers to support this organization and keep reusable items out of the landfill. Business hours are Wednesday to Friday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The store is located at 1032 W. Main St. in Wilmington.

Further information can be found on the website at http://clintonhabitat.org.