As Laurel Oaks FFA Chapter is getting ready for the upcoming year, its new members are already up and running getting ready for National Convention coming up. Starting from the left is Kairi Hutchinson for 2023-2024 reporter and sentinel, next is Anna Davis for 2023-2024 equine president and vice-president, next is Kyleigh Berry for 2023-2024 animal science president and vice-president, and last is Nikkiah Smith for 2023-2024 treasurer and reporter.

Submitted photo