Mueller, Dees hustle BHS to 7-6 extra-inning win

BLANCHESTER — After having a runner thrown out at homeplate earlier in the inning, Blanchester looked like it might waste a two-on, no-out situation in the bottom of the eighth inning of a tie game against Batavia Tuesday.

Cole Mueller put that notion to bed.

Mueller hustled his way to a two-out, two-run infield single as the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 7-6.

“Man, what a walk-off for Cole,” said Aaron Lawson, the Blanchester manager. “He had a nine-pitch at-bat.”

Bryce Sipple was on third and Dreyden Dees on second, Muller finished off his long at-bat with a shot to the hole at short.

“With that long throw, I sent the guy on second as well,” Lawson said. “With Cole running hard down the line, he beat it out and we were able to score the winning run (Dees) from second. Just an absolute hustle play on both ends.”

Blanchester goes to 17-7. Batavia is now 17-9.

James Wymer drove in three runs for Blanchester. Dylan Estep pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief to get the pitching win.

“Defense played well,” said Lawson. “We had one inning we gave them more than three outs and they made us pay. This team never quits. That’s what I love about them We are never out of it.”

SUMMARY

May 15, 2023

@Bott Field, Blanchester

BA^3^0^2^0^0^0^0^1^(6-8-2)

BL^0^0^4^1^0^0^0^2^(7-11-3)

(6) BATAVIA (ab-r-h-rbi) Schmittou 2-1-0-1 Cope 3-2-3-2 Embry 5-0-1-0 Taylor 5-1-2-1 Burke 4-1-1-1 Rash 4-1-0-0 Roller 1-0-0-0 McCarthy 3-0-0-0 Gibson 3-0-1-0 Mehlman 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 33-6-8-5

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-1-2-0 James Wymer 3-1-1-3 West 4-0-1-0 Miller 4-0-2-1 Daniels 0-0-0-0 Sipple 4-1-1-0 Dick 4-1-1-0 Dees 3-0-0-0 Estep 1-1-0-0 Mueller 3-1-2-2 Sears 2-1-1-0 Elston 1-0-0-0 Skates 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-7-11-6

2B: BA-Taylor, Cope; BL-Miller, James Wymer

HBP: BA-Cope, Burke, Mehlman, Schmittou

SB: BA-Taylor, Gibson, Embry, Burke; BL-Dick, Sipple

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Batavia

Schmittou^7^8^5^4^3^2

Richardson (L)^0.2^3^2^2^0^1

Blanchester

Daniels^3^5^5^3^5^2

Dees^4.1^3^1^1^1^2

Estep (W)^0.2^0^0^0^0^1