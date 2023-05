Blan’s Reeves takes home 2nd, 8th from state middle school meet

Blanchester’s Haven Reeves placed in two events Saturday at the OHSAA Middle School Track and Field Championship meet at Hilliard Darby High School.

Reeves was the state runnerup in the high jump, clearing 5-2. Reeves and Macie Miller of North Ridgeville High School both cleared 5-2 but Miller was declared the winner based on misses.

In the 100-meter dash, Reeves finished eight in 12.84 seconds. Alyse Brediger of Avon Middle School won the race in 12.4 seconds.