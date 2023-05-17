City code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or Tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.

Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.

Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington

May 1-15 – Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 4834, 03/30/2023, 238 Burdel Dr, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02-Outdoor Storage, Second Notice- Sent, New Violation Opened- 925.07- Containers to be Removed

Case# 4848, 04/19/2023, 336 Charles St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)-Sanitation/925.09-Garbage to be placed in containers, Second Notice-Sent

Case# 4859, 05/08/2023, 316 Charles St, 925.13- Personal Property left or abandoned in ROW, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4860, 05/08/2023, 117 Woodland Dr, 1709.02(f)- Accessory Structures (Fence), First Notice- Sent

Case# 4861, 05/08/2023, 272 Hawley Ace, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4862, 05/08/2023, 679 Bernice St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4863, 05/08/2023, 262 N. Mulberry St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4864, 05/08/2023, 889 Rombach Ave, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4865, 05/08/2023, 873 Rombach Ave, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4866, 05/08/2023, 301 E. Locust St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4867, 05/08/2023, 129 W. Locust St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4868, 05/08/2023, 141 W. Locust St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4869, 05/08/2023, 237 N. Lincoln St, St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4870, 05/08/2023, 969 Fife Ave, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4871, 05/08/2023, 219 S. Wall St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4872, 05/08/2023, 217-219 N. Lincoln St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4537, 07/21/2022, 316 S. Walnut St, 3 Violation Closures-Property Pending Sale

Case# 4873, 05/09/2023, 369 S. South St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal/547.02(b)- Tree Removal, Notice Posted at Property (grass), First Notice- Sent

Case# 4874, 05/09/2023, 385 Doan St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4875, 05/09/2023, 388 Douglas St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Parking- Front/Side Yard/925.12- Bulk Pick-Up Requirements, First Notice-Sent

Case# 4876, 05/09/2023, 219 S. Wall St, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation/505.08(a)-Animal Nuisance Conditions, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4877, 05/10/2023, W. Main St- Private Alley, Information Pending

Case# 4878, 05/10/2023, 530 N. Wood St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(f)-Exterior walls/1143.02-Outdoor Storage, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4880, 05/10/2023, 286 W. Vine St, 925.13- Personal Property left or abandoned in ROW, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4881, 05/10/2023, 355 N. Walnut St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4882, 05/10/2023, 384 Thorne Ave, 925.12- Bulk Pick Up Requirements/925.07-Removal of Containers, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4883, 05/11/2023, 934 N. South St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property- 1709.02(c)- Sidewalks and Driveways/1171.07-Driveway Surface Material/903-Sidewalk, Curb, Gutter, and Driveway Apron Construction/925.07-Containers to be Removed, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4334, 11/22/2021, 114 High St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1709.03(n)- Window, Skylight, and Doorframe, First Notice- Sent. Unresolved Violation from 11/22/2021- 1709.03(g)-Roof and Drainage

Case# 4884, 05/11/2023, 438 Clark St, 507.01(a)(16)-Prohibited Animals-Rooster/1143.04(c)(1)(b)-Keeping of Chickens-Rooster, First Notice-Sent

Case# 4885, 05/11/2023, 180 Columbus St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4886, 05/11/2023, 185 Columbus St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4887, 05/11/2023, 190 ½-192 Columbus St, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4888, 5/12/2023, 12 W. Main St, Violations Pending

Case# 4889, 05/15/2023, 2076 US 68 (White’s Trailer Park), 1709.03(g)-Roof and Drainage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02-Outdoor Storage/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1308.01(i)-Public Nuisance/1308.01(g)-Public Nuisance, First Notice-Sent

Case# 4893, 05/15/2023, 1173 Wayne Rd, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property, 1308.01(i)-Public Nuisance/1709.02(a)-Sanitation, First Notice-Sent

Case# 4894, 05/15/2023, 31 Woodview Dr, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 4895, 05/15/2023, Meadow Ridge Cir-Vacant Lot, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass Removal, Legal Notice- WNJ 05/13/2023

Case# 4898, 5/15/2023, 1313 Westmoor Dr, Permit Required, First Notice- Sent

May 1-15 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case# 4835, 03/30/2023, 210 Burdel Dr, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4817, 03/08/2023, 1001 S. South St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02-Outdoor Storage, Resolved by Owner

Case# 4830, 03/22/2023, 407 Howard St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02-Outdoor Storage/925.09-Garbage to be placed in container, Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4653, 02/10/2022, 294 S. Walnut St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02-Outdoor Storage/1709.02(f)- Fence/1709.02(a)(3)(a)-Motor Vehicles/1709.02(a)-Sanitation, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4352, 01/13/2022, 247 N. Spring St, 1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment/1709.03(n)-Windows, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4838, 03/30/2023, 255 Prairie Ave, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Parking- Front/Side Yard, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4473, 05/16/2022, 209 Linden Ave, 1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment1143.02-Outdoor Storage/1709.03(f)-Exterior Walls/1709.03(g)-Roofs and Drainage, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4833, 03/28/2023, 250 S. Nelson Ave- Lot 51, 1717.05(a)- Water System/1717.05(c)-Water Service, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4841, 04/11/2023, 1244 Rombach Ave, 1709.02(c)- Sidewalks and Driveways (potholes), Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4562, 08/15/2022, 511-513 N. South St, 1709.03(n)- Windows, All previous violations resolved, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4837, 03/30/2023, 558 Cross Creek Dr, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4879, 05/10/2023, 448 Clark St, Unsubstantiated Complaint- Case Closed

Case# 4333, 11/03/2021, 112 Applegate St, 1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4848, 04/19/2023, 336 Charles St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/925.09-Garbage to be placed in containers /1709.02(a)-Sanitation, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4844, 04/12/2023, 100 Sparta Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02-Outdoor Storage/1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1709.03(n)-Windows, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner and Tenants

Case# 4891, 05/15/2023, 426 Howard St, Case Closed- Unsubstantiated Complaint,

Case# 4896, 05/15/2023, 600 Kathryn Dr, Case Closed- Unsubstantiated Complaint,