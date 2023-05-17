Clinton Co. Health District restaurant inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829

Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington.

• Founder creamer that was 46 degrees Fahrenheit and parmesan cheese at room temperature. The inspector discussed with the person in charge the corrections needed to be made.

Maine + Clark Inc., 480 E. Main St., Wilmington.

• Found spray can of Raid in a cabinet. The inspector asked that it not be used in a food facility. The person in charge discarded the can.

Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

• Observed employees change tasks without handwashing. The inspector indicates employees must wash their hands after changing tasks due to the possibility of contamination.

• Found food in walk-in cooler between 48-51 degrees Fahrenheit. The inspector indicated the person in charge must discard all TCS foods from the walk-in cooler and have the cooler repaired/adjusted before the next shipment. TCS foods include cut tomatoes, cut lettuce, sliced cheese, and milk containers.

East Clinton High School, 174 Larrick Road, Sabina.

• A bird was found inside the dining area. The inspector spoke with the person in charge about capturing the bird and getting it out and making sure it doesn’t happen again.

Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

• Found sticker residue on a Lexan pan that were nested one inside the other which could allow potential contamination. The inspector asked the residue be completely cleaned off.

Heartside Food Solutions, 3350 Progress Way, Wilmington.

• A health timer was not set initially and string cheese was found at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge disregarded the cheese and set the health timer.

Subway-Tolmar, 2855 SR 73 S, Wilmington.

• No illness-reporting paperwork was onsite.