Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 23-year-old male for an alleged O.V.I. at 2:40 a.m. on May 6. According to the report, when police arrived on the scene, the vehicle had left the parking lot of a restaurant on Eastside, went over the curb, and “was on top of a dirt pile and the vehicle was pinned onto the top of a fire hydrant.”

• Police arrested a 26-year-old Sabina female for alleged theft at 7:07 p.m. on May 15 at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, the suspect was “using her five children to conceal items in the store.” The report indicates the suspect stole $1,376 worth of HomeGoods items. The suspect would later be charged with five counts of alleged child endangerment.

• At 10:33 p.m. on May 7 police responded to the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive on the report of an assault and aggravated menacing. According to the report, it was found that a seven-year-old minor was reportedly assaulted by an 18-year-old male. The minor reportedly had minor injuries. The suspect would later be charged with alleged aggravated menacing and assault.

• Police arrested a 41-year-old Washington Court House male for alleged public indecency at 3:38 p.m. on May 12. A 42-year-old female told police the suspect had “engaged in sexual conduct around her.” The report indicates it took place at the 400 block of North Wood Street.

• Police arrested a 50-year-old female for allegedly driving while the influence of alcohol and endangering children at 6:45 p.m. on May 12 at the 2800 block of Progress Way. No further details were listed.

• At 10:30 p.m. on May 13, a 17-year-old male reported his vehicle was damaged via a rock thrown from an unidentified male “on the street while driving by.” An investigation is pending. Drugs maybe been involved.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old female for alleged criminal trespass at 6 p.m. on May 12 at the 100 block of Grant Street. The report indicates the suspect trespassed on a “critical infrastructure.” The report indicates drugs were allegedly involved.

• At 3 a.m. on May 15, a 36-year-old female was found walking the bike path after hours. The subject was found to have been wanted out of Warren County. Upon their arrest, police discovered a crystal substance and drug paraphernalia.

• Police arrested a 41-year-old male for allegedly having an open container of liquor, drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass at 9:30 a.m. on May 12 at the 200 block of East Main Street. Police seized the liquor container and a glass pipe with white residue and burn marks.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old female for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 1:10 a.m. on May 12 around North South and West Vine Street. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old female for allegedly obstructing official business and drug abuse instrument possession at 12:59 p.m. on May 9 at the 100 block of South Mulberry Street. According to the report, police seized a used syringe.

• At 9:18 a.m. on May 12, police received a report of a male subject forcing entry into a home on Columbus Street. The report indicates a door and window were damaged. The damage was valued at $1,000 in total. A 32-year-old Clarksville male was listed as the suspect.

• At 5:09 p.m. on May 8, police along with EMS responded to a residence on Brownberry Drive for a reported overdose. According to the report, the subject was alert and “did not have to be transported for medical care.” The subject, who was unlisted in the report, was found to have an active warrant from Warren County. They were arrested and transported to Warren County.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for alleged drug possession at 3:15 a.m. on May 10 around South South and East Truesdell Street. The report indicates a gram of amphetamines/methamphetamines were seized.

• At 1:30 a.m. on May 9, police conducted a traffic stop for a minor traffic infraction on East Main Street. According to the report, police discovered suspected narcotics and paraphernalia. The report lists “medication container with crystal substance within” as being seized. A 39-year-old Clarksville female was listed as the suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 12:54 p.m. on May 12, police responded to a Washington Avenue residence in regards to a menacing by stalking offense. A 38-year-old female was listed as a victim. No suspect was listed. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old male for alleged petty theft at 4 p.m. on May 12 at a store on West Truesdell Street. The report indicates two Four Loko drinks were stolen. Police also recovered a gram of suspected amphetamines/methamphetamines.

• At 8:38 a.m. on May 9, a 45-year-old male reported his insulin supplies had been taken from his South Mulberry Street residence.

• At 6:05 p.m. on May 11, a 25-year-old male reported an Apple Mac Book Pro was stolen from his business on West Main Street.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old male for alleged petty theft at 1:48 p.m. on May 8. According to the report, the suspect allegedly stole a “Camillus titanium stainless knife.”

• At 11 p.m. on May 5, police responded to the 200 block of Randolph Street on a theft report. According to the report, a tire and rim were taken. They were valued at $150.

• At 8:38 a.m. on May 9, police received a report of a skateboard being stolen from a 14-year-old minor. The incident took place at a South Wall Street residence.

