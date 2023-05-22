Locals named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List

The following local students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

– Savannah Haines of Wilmington

– Caleb Miller of Clarksville

– Logan Nelson of Wilmington

– Mercy Persing of Martinsville

– Megan Sheeter of Sabina

– Rebekah Shelton of Blanchester

Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.