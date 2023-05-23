C-M Middle School to host ‘Creative Minds Camp’

CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie Local Schools recently announced the dates for the fourth-annual Creative Minds Camp — a dynamic summer program designed to inspire curiosity, nurture creativity, and cultivate essential skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The camp, designed for children 8-11 years-old, will be held in the Clinton-Massie Middle School from June 5-8, running from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and providing an engaging and educational experience for participants, according to organizers.

“This camp has been so much fun. We enjoy the opportunity to work with our awesome students and create some fun memories. Feedback has been positive each year and I think it benefits our students by providing a creative and collaborative environment. Always a great way to start the summer.” said David Moss, director of innovation and learning.

The core focus of the Creative Minds Camp is to provide hands-on activities and projects that inspire a love for STEM fields. This immersive experience aims to ignite a passion for learning and spark innovative thinking among the young attendees. New to this year’s camp is an addition that promotes family involvement. On Thursday, June 8, parents, guardians, or siblings over the age of 18 are invited to join their young learners in the camp activities. This special day offers an opportunity for families to participate together, engaging in challenges, capturing memories with photos, and celebrating the accomplishments of the week.

To ensure an optimal learning environment, enrollment for the camp is limited to the first 40 students. In the event of overwhelming interest, the organizers will make efforts to host an afternoon session. In the past three years, the camp has sold out quickly, so early registration is encouraged.

The entry fee of $75 covers the full four-day duration of the camp, and the funds raised will be utilized to provide cutting-edge technologies and enriching sessions for the participants. To secure a spot for your child, please complete the registration form available on the website.

Anyone with questions can email: [email protected]