WHS set to graduate 150th class Friday

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School will see its 150th graduating class this year.

On Friday at 7 p.m., the Class of 2023, which includes 193 students, will meet in Wilmington Middle School gymnasium where they’ll hear speeches from superintendent Jim Brady and senior class president Noah Geggie.

Ken Lydy, theater teacher, will be the one announcing the students.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the 150th graduation. I’ve had the chance to see many of these students grow over the years from elementary students to now high school graduates,” said high school principal Samantha Woodruff. “My favorite part of graduation is the turning of the tassel to signify students are graduates of WHS.”

Woodruff told the News Journal it is symbolic of both the students’ individual achievements and students becoming part of the larger community of Wilmington Alumni.

“Alumni are connected with a common thread—we are all members of the Hurricane family. Once a Hurricane, always a Hurricane,” she said.

The ceremony will also feature a special piece of music to celebrate this being the 150th graduating class. A musical piece called “A Heartland Devotion” by Onsby Rose was commissioned for the event by the Wilmington Band Department and Wilmington Foundation.

