Locals named to SSCC honors lists for spring semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2023.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Clinton County students

Those named to the President’s List include – Blanchester: Hunter Hartmann, Briana Mobley; Lynchburg: Breyanna Hutchinson; Martinsville: Robert Bradshaw; Midland: Kiah Tissandier; New Vienna: Katelyn Carey, Madeline Turner; Sabina: Paige Fetters, Lydia Kessler, Mikalah Sheridan; Wilmington: Kimberly Bailey, Phillip Gant, Rhonda Hale, Kathy Klamroth, Alyk Lippincott, Tiffany Marble. Those named to the Dean’s List include – Blanchester: Tyler Crews, Jeffrey Dimario; Martinsville: Ava Hester; Midland: Kyler Abirached, Cheyanne Hopper; New Vienna: Cierra Beck, Shannon Harrell, Caden Morton; Sabina: Danielle Adams, Christine Richardson; Wilmington: Madison Chaffin, Jacob Frazier, McKenzie Frazier, Braden Harmeling, Ariel Hodge, Joseph Lynch, Alexander Meyer.

