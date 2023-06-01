At Holmes, pictured, and Denver elementary buildings, the existing floor plans are being renovated to accommodate a secure entry to both schools and move the existing main office spaces to a new location adjacent to the secure entry vestibules. The project is funded through federal ARP (ESSR) money.
John Hamilton | News Journal
