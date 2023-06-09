Two local students were recently presented 2023 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) scholarships. From left, Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr., Megan Tong, Drake Bennett, and Col. Brian Prickett. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. and his staff presented the 2023 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) scholarships to Drake Bennett, from Clinton-Massie Local Schools, and Megan Tong, from East Clinton Local Schools.

Each year, the sheriff’s office presents a $1,000 D.A.R.E. scholarship to one student from each school district that participates in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, which is sponsored by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The money for these scholarships is generated from the arrests and convictions of local drug dealers, according to a news release.

“We feel it is important to assist our youth in reaching their educational goals. Using funds forfeited as a result of a destructive lifestyle and turning them into a positive for these deserving students is a great investment in their future,” Fizer said.

Bennett will be attending the University of Alabama, majoring in psychology.

Tong will be attending Cedarville University, majoring in early childhood education.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wishes both students great success in achieving their educational goals, Fizer said.