Two shoot 9-under par in Elks senior outing

Two teams were 9-under par Tuesday in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winning team consisted of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Fred Stern. They had an eagle on No. 8 and birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9.

The runnerup team of Bob Kemp, Gary Schroder, Jim Doak, John Faul and Cliff Doyle eagled Nos. 1 and 2 then birdied 3, 4, 6, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

28: Don Clagett, Mark Baughman, Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette.

31: Bruce Barrett, Steve Cline, Mark Hess, Jack Carson.

31: French Hatfield, Don Sicurella, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.

34: Kevin Mielock, Jeff Watkins, Tom Rickey, Gene Buckley.

34: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, John Philp, Jim Luck.

35: Carl Zaycosky, Dave Miller, Rusty Smethwick, Bob Vanzant.