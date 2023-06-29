ATHENS, OH — The following local area students have been named to Ohio University’s Spring 2023 President’s List:

– Patton College of Education student Hannah Barrett, of Blanchester.

– College of Health Sciences and Professions student Anna Borton, of Wilmington.

– College of Fine Arts student Abigail Bowman, of Martinsville.

– College of Fine Arts student Emma Geggie, of Wilmington.

– College of Arts and Sciences student Sydney Sears, of Wilmington.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the President’s List, Dean’s List or Provost’s List.

The President’s List distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the President’s List include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In spring semester 2023, 1,639 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the inaugural President’s List.