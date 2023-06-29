Editor:

Education through an experience is valuable for today’s youth. The FFA Organization is one of those that is encouraging in Clinton County. The FFA Alumni and Supporters is a group of alumni and supportive community members prepared to supply opportunity to those FFA members from Blanchester, Clinton Massie, East Clinton, Laural Oaks, and Wilmington.

Our immediate goal is to provide the programs with unique judging experiences, event coordination, and aid in boosting growth and involvement in our county’s programs. The Alumni and Supporters have supported students by volunteering at the Corn Festival, collaborating with Clara’s Courage Car Show, and even awarding FFA Fair Exhibitors. We are just starting with new and exciting ideas for the future and would love to have more members and involvement!

Our next meeting is during the Clinton County Fair in the Hog Barn following the Chapter and County Fair Exhibitor Awards at approximately 7:00pm on Sunday July 9, 2023. We invite all alumni and supporters

from Clinton County FFA Programs to attend while encouraging you to find and share more information on becoming a member to support our students by visiting our website: ccffaalumniandsupporters.weebly.com, email us at: [email protected], or join our Facebook Page: Ohio-Clinton Co FFA Alumni & Supporters.

As discussion and support grows at our meetings, we will have more opportunities for our members to show appreciation to our community. We are excited and happy to see various fair projects getting ready for the fair and wish everyone luck as the shows and judging approaches.

FFA Alumni & Supporters