Registration underway for Harvest of Gold summer program

Registration is underway for the Harvest of Gold summer reading and math program.

The program serves students in grades 1-5 and meets Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from July 11 to Aug. 4. Sessions are 9 a.m. to Noon.

There will be educational classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with Fridays set for special activities. The program also provides students science, music and crafts.

For more information call (937-382-8669) or email ([email protected]).