Community Calendar

Clinton County Fair set to begin

The Clinton County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds from Saturday, July 8 to Saturday, July 15.

Blood drive to be held at CMH

Give blood at a time of critical need and get a chance to win Morgan Wallen concert tickets when you donate at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, July 12 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt and is automatically entered in the July 3-15 drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert Aug. 11 at Ohio Stadium. Both experienced donors and new donors are needed to answer the supply shortage and high usage following the July 4 holiday period.

Food for All mobile pantry coming soon

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton Co Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, July 13. Catholic Charities is partnering with the local community and distributing food at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Rotary Club to hold open house

The Wilmington PM Rotary Club will host an open house and information session on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at Charlie’s Cast and Crew, which is located at the Murphy Theatre (50 W. Main St.) The group will be serving light refreshments, and the theatre bar and concessions stand will also be open. There will also be a presentation on some of the organization’s past events, and upcoming projects for the community. For more information, please reach out to Wilmington PM Rotary Club president, Michael Allbright, [email protected] or 937-974-7901.