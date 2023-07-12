Carson Barton won the grand champion market steer and grand champion overall market animal prizes at Tuesday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market steer show. From left to right are: Beef Ambassador Hunter Shumaker, judge Seth Miller, Carson Barton, and Fair King Eli Caldwell. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin Hayden Shumaker won the reserve grand champion overall market animal at Tuesday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market steer show. From left to right are: Beef Ambassador Hunter Shumaker, judge Seth Miller, and Hayden Shumaker. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin

