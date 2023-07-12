Clinton Co. Jr. Fair market turkey show results

The following are the results from Monday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market turkey show, according to the OSU Extension Office – Clinton County:

Bronze Hens

Class One

1st – Hope Brelsford, 2nd – Lexus Reiley, 3rd – Lily Brelsford, 4th – Cassidy Bradley, 5th – Weston Knapp, 6th – Cassidy Bradley

Class Two

1st – Paislee Cherryholmes, 2nd -Noah Adae, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Shaleigh Duncan, 5th – Kaylee Terrell

Class Three

1st – John Michael Streety, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Noah Westfall, 4th – Natalie Adae, 5th – James Duncan, 6th – Malachi Cumberland

GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE HEN – JOHN MICHAEL STREETY

RESERVE BRONZE HEN – LOGAN FUGATE

Bronze Toms

Class One

1st – Kennedy Moore, 2nd – Lily Brelsford, Weston Knapp, 4th – Hope Brelsford, 5th – Kenzi Terrell, 6th – Kennedy Moore

Class Two

1st – Gabriel Stewart, 2nd – Gabriel Stewart, 3rd – James Duncan, 4th – Natalie Adae, 5th – Paislee Cherryholmes

Class Three

1st – Renni Seagraves, 2nd – John Michael Streety, 3rd – Shaleigh Duncan, 4th – Kaylee Terrell, 5th – Kenzi Terell

Class Four

1st – Logan Fugate, 2nd – John Michael Streety, 3rd – Renni Seagraves, 4th – Noah Adae, 5th – Isaak Adae

RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZE TOM – JOHN MICHAEL STREETY

GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE TOM – LOGAN FUGATE

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL BRONZE – JOHN MICHAEL STREETY

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL BRONZE – LOGAN FUGATE

White Hens

Class One

1st – Weston Knapp, 2nd – Cassidy Bradley, 3rd – Lily Brelsford, 4th – Kinley Czaika, 5th – Kennedy Moore

Class Two

1st – James Duncan, 2nd – Shaleigh Duncan, 3rd – Serenity Roth-Powers, 4th – Kennedy Moore, 5th – Renni Seagraves

Class Three

1st – John Michael Streety, 2nd – Kenzi Terrell, 3rd – Kaylee Terrell, 4th – Maya Ann Murphy, 5th – Lydia Murphy

Class Four

1st – Gabriel Stewart, 2nd – Kayla Beam, 3rd – Kaylee Terrell, 4th – Natalie Adae, 5th – Kenzi Terrell, 6th – Logan Fugate

GRAND CHAMPION WHITE HEN – GABRIEL STEWARD

RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE HEN – KAYLA BEAM

White Toms

Class One

1st – Zane Harris, 2nd – Renni Seagraves, 3rd – Serenity Roth-Powers, 4th – Lily Brelsford, 5th – Cassidy Bradley, 6th – Kinley Czaika

Class Two

1st – Noah Adae, 2nd – Zane Harris, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Shaleigh Duncan, 5th – Noah Adae, 6th – James Duncan

Class Three

1st – Isaak Adae, 2nd – Silas Murphy, 3rd – Malachi Cumberland, 4th – John Michael Streety, 5th – Warren Murphy

Class Four

1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd – Ava Hester, 3rd – Logan Fugate, 4th – Silas Murphy, 5th – Noah Westfall, 6th – Khloe Beam

Class Five

1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd – Khloe Beam, 3rd – Kayla Beam, 4th – Alia Hester, 5th – Ava Hester, 6th – Alia Hester

RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE TOM – KHLOE BEAM

GRAND CHAMPION WHITE TOM – KAYDENCE BEAM

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL WHITE – KHLOE BEAM

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY – KHLOE BEAM

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY – LOGAN FUGATE

PEE WEE

Senior 17-18 Year Old

1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – John Michael Streety, 3rd – James Duncan, 4th – Kennedy Moore, 5th – Lexus Reiley

Senior 14-16 Year Old

1st – Logan Fugate, 2nd – Warren Murphy, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers, 5th – Gabriel Stewart

Intermediate 13 Year Old

1st – Paislee Cherryholmes, 2nd – Kenzi Terrell, 3rd – Maya Ann Murphy, 4th – Hope Brelsford

Intermediate 12 Year Old

1st – Cassidy Bradley, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd Renni Seagraves

Junior 10-11 Year Old

1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Zane Harris, 3rd – Lydia Murphy, 4th – Natalie Adae, 5th – Lily Brelsford

Beginner 9 Year Old

1st – Silas Murphy, 2nd – Kinley Czaika