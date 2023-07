Steed fifth in Miami Valley Junior Championship at HGC

SPRINGBORO-Andy Steed tied for fifth this week in the Miami Valley Junior Championship golf tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Club.

Steed had rounds of 77 and 79 to finish at 13-over par. George Baker won the tournament at 3-over par.

Coming in to the tournament, Steed had won 10 events this season. He is the far and away leader in the Southern Ohio PGA Junior player of the year standings.