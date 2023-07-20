Enrollment open for Bright Beginnings

Enrollment is open for Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington.

Bright Beginnings is a free preschool program for 3-, 4-, and 5-year-olds. Students must be 3 by Sept. 1, 2023, potty trained, and may not be enrolled in any other preschool programs. Classes take place from 9-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday mornings from Sept. 5, 2023-April 23, 2024 (no classes in December).

Each week, students enjoy a classroom setting with hands-on activities and learning centers. They will experience alphabet, art, music, and math time, along with a chapel service and Bible lesson.

For more information or for registration forms for the upcoming school year, please visit www.bbcwilmington.org/bright-beginnings or contact the church office at 937-383-1122. Registration is limited and ends on Aug. 14.