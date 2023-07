Sabina Road to close for culvert replacement

Beginning Monday, July 31, weather permitting, Sabina Road will be closed for a culvert replacement. This culvert is located between Spencer Road and State Route 72 in Wilson Township, Clinton County.

The last address accessible from the south (Spencer Road) is 6383 Sabina Road and the last address accessible from the north (State Route 72) is 6495 Sabina Road.

The project is anticipated to take three days, weather permitting.