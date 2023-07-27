Rescue officials responded to a car submerged in Cowan Lake on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District

WILMINGTON — Rescue officials responded to a car submerged in Cowan Lake on Wednesday.

At around 11 a.m., Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded with aid from Salem/Morrow Fire Department.

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), which is assisting in the investigation, told the News Journal a vehicle had gone into the “youth fishing pond” at Cowan Lake. There was one occupant in the vehicle (the driver) who had already exited the vehicle upon rescue workers’ arrival.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District posted on Facebook that upon its arrival, the vehicle had already been completely submerged. Officials searched the area for other potential occupants but none were found.

The driver reportedly had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Crews remained on scene to assist CASE Towing while the vehicle was removed and assisted with clean-up of “minor fluids,” according to the fire district’s post.

ODNR is currently investigating the incident.

