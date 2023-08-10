2023 Fall Sports Preview: Blanchester Girls Soccer

Blanchester was 4-13 last season in all matches and 3-7 in the National Division, good for fourth place.

Second-team honors went to Rylan Coyle, Torie Potts and Kyra Renick for the Wildcats.

Coyle led BHS with 10 goals, three assists and 23 points. Jaida Jones had six goals. Potts, Karlee Tipton and Chloe Paulson shared time in goal for BHS.

Destiny Blankenbeckler, Olivia Potts and Renick graduated BHS in the spring. Coyle and Torie Potts are no longer on the team, coach Kristina White said.

White is in her fourth year as head coach after serving two years as an assistant.

There are eight starters among the 14 returning letterwinners on the BHS squad. Macey Waldron is the top returning player for Blanchester, who will field a young team of mostly sophomores and freshmen.

“The sophomores gained a lot of experience last year, so we plan to continue their growth on the field,” White said. “Mackenzie Blackenbeckler has proven to be quick and strong in the middle of the field, pushing our offense to more scoring positions. Hailey Harris is another sophomore who has proven her strength both on defense and offense. She is a strong contender with a beautiful shot when taken.”

Alayna Davenport, last season’s team captain, “has once again taken to her role as a leader this summer for the team,” White said. “Joining her is senior Kaylee Coyle. Both are taking the other girls under their wing and pushing them through tough conditioning days, helping them work through drills successfully and maintaining a positive team attitude.”

White said the team has a strong drive, though young, and are improving every day. They have a positive attitude and hard work ethic.

“This team simply needs experience and to learn how to communicate on the field,” said White. “They are a young team that is driven and wants to improve everyday. The more they play, the better they become. I am excited to watch them grow together over the next few seasons.”