Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Columbus male for alleged disorderly conduct at 9:28 p.m. on Aug. 9 at a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. According to the report, deputies were dispatched on the report of a subject “reportedly displaying signs of drug use.” The report lists no drugs being seized or found. No further details were listed.

• At 5:15 p.m. on July 31, deputies received a report of an assault occurring at a campground on State Route 350 West in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The report lists a 54-year-old Wilmington male as the victim with apparent minor injuries. A 30-year-old New Vienna male – an acquaintance of the victim – was listed as the suspect.

• At 10:04 a.m. on Aug. 3, deputies received a report of a gray-colored Look trailer being stolen from the 600 block of Gillam Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township. The report lists a 45-year-old Hillsboro male as the victim.

• At 6:51 p.m. on Aug. 3, deputies received a report of a dirt bike being stolen from the back deck of a Clarksville Road residence in Wilmington/Adams Township. The report lists the bike as a 2021 Yamaha YZ250F colored blue and white. The victim is a 21-year-old from Monroe. No suspects were listed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574