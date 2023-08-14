The Curtins will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Submitted by Angelica Lewis The Curtins will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Submitted by Angelica Lewis

Joe and Henryetta (Guthrie) Curtin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary during an open house set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at the United Methodist Church, located at 50 E. Locust St., Wilmington, from 1-4 p.m.

Seaman Apprentice Joseph Curtin and Henryetta Guthrie, both from Leesburg, were married by Rev. Virgil Hamilton at the Methodist Church in Leesburg on Sunday, Aug. 9, 1953.

The Curtins have two daughters, Josu (Andy) Lewis of Hillsboro, and Wendy Hains of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Tracey (Harold) French of New Market, Tennessee, Andrew (Vanessa) Rittenhouse of Knoxville, Tennessee, Misty (Jamie) Hartman of Mt. Orab, and Ashley Lewis of Hillsboro; three great-grandchildren, Taylor French, Jared French, and Aubrie Tullock; and three great-great-grandchildren, Abbie Hartman, Reed Hartman, and Dontae Johnson.

All are invited to share in the celebration. The couple has requested no gifts.