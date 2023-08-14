Fornshell named new MHRB executive director Amy Fornsell

MASON – The Board of Directors of the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) has hired Amy Fornshell as the board’s new executive director. Fornshell will officially begin her duties when current executive director Colleen Chamberlain retires at the end of September, according to a news release.

“I am truly honored to become a part of MHRB and continue its mission of building a healthier community by investing in a system of mental health and substance use disorder services for Warren and Clinton counties,” Fornshell said.

“We’re excited to have Amy join the board,” said MHRB Board Chair Rahul Gupta. “Amy brings a wealth of experience and passion for mental health, particularly around kids and trauma.”

Fornshell comes to MHRB from the Child Advocacy Center of Warren County, where she has served as manager since 2015. In that capacity, she has coordinated response teams around child abuse in Warren County, according to the news release. She has overseen budgets and funding opportunities while executing the agency’s strategic plan. She has also worked with Clinton County stakeholders to improve the county’s response to child abuse cases.

She has nearly 30 years of experience in counseling and social work, including working with Catholic Social Services in Hamilton, Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles, Calif., and Seven Counties Services in Louisville, Ky.