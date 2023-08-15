2023 Fall Sports Preview: Blanchester Cross Country

Jacob Keller is the new cross country coach at Blanchester High School.

Jeffrey Wyss of BHS was fifth in the National race in 17:57. He earned first team honors. Wyss was a junior last season but has moved out of the school district.

Keller believes there are six new runners in the program this season.

“We need more people to sign-up in order to fill out our teams,” he said. “This team is also very young, so development is important. I like the willingness of all individuals on this team. They are ready to learn and improve their skills.”

Keller said Landon Abt and Brandon Crothers have “done a great job at taking over practice leadership. They help with warmups and have a great voice on the team.”

Keller said he hopes to create a life-long interest in running among his team members while having each individual improve their mile times and running skills in general.

”Being a first-year coach, I hope to have some great competition,” he said. “We look forward to running in some great events in our division and hopefully we can create great competition in those.”

