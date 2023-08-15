The Clinton-Massie volleyball team will be under the guidance of first-year varsity coach Brianna Machado this season.

Brianna Machado takes over the Clinton-Massie volleyball program. She will be assisted by Tyler Greathouse, Aubrey Hoffman and Shelby Glover at the high school and Katie Carey and Amanda Ohler at the middle school.

Clinton-Massie’s top junior a year ago was Natalee Hillman who earned second-team all-league honors. Hillman had 334 digs and 808 passes to lead the Falcons in both categories last season.

Anna Jones led in kills with 118 while Sydney Schneder had 211 assists and 33 aces to pace the team. Mackenzie Peters was strong at the net with a team-high 43 blocks.

Jones, Peters and Kinsey Beam were seniors last season for CM, according to the SBAAC website.

The Falcons were 4-6 in mid-September after knocking off county rival Blanchester. But the teeth of the schedule were on full display the rest of the way as Massie won just once the rest of the way and finished 5-18.

There are six returning starters among 10 returning letterwinners for Clinton-Massie. Hillman, Laila Davis, Olivia Ward and Maddie Ward are seniors. The juniors on the roster are Emma Redman, Schneder, Sophia Jones, Kaezlee Byington, Peyton Owens and Breelee Addington while the sophomores are Lila Theetge, Annalysa George and Aubrey Sivert, who is currently injured.