The Clinton-Massie cross country runners, from left to right, front row, Charles Seesing, Cy Franks, Jaxon Kemplin, Cayden Patton, Lylah Corbin, Malea Beam, Allyson Wilson; back row, Caleb Werling, Bryson Geyer, Mack Hensley, Laith Latif, Makenna Bennington, Jillian Arledge, Hailey Myers, Shelby Robinson, Dakota Cartner, Georgia Black.

Returning regional qualifier Malea Beam leads a large contingent of runners in the high school and middle school programs at Clinton-Massie.

Head coach Dean Richardson is in his 27th season as a cross country coach on Lebanon Road.

Beam, a freshman in 2022, ran fifth for Clinton-Massie in the SBAAC American Division girls race last season.

Beam was first team, one of four freshman on the American Division side.

There are seven returning runners at the high school level, Beam, Dakota Cartner, Georgia Black, Shelby Robinson, Mack Hensley, Trent Bennett and Laith Latif.

Top newcomers include Hailey Myers, Jillian Arledge, Bryson Geyer and Caleb Werling.

“We have a good group of young runners,” Richardson said. “We need to continue to work our way into shape. Also, we hope to recruit more runners once school starts.”

There are seven girls and five boys on the teams at the high school. Of those 12 runners, five are freshmen and one is a senior.

There are five girls and eight boys running in the middle school program.

Richardson said Wilmington and Western Brown are the teams to beat in the SBAAC.