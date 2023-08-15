2023 Fall Sports Preview: East Clinton Cross Country

There are 15 runners slated to compete for the East Clinton boys and girls cross country teams.

And coach Josh Simmons wants those 15 to run for SBAAC championships later this fall.

“I’d like (the boys) to challenge for the league title this year,” Simmons said. “For the girls I’d love to see five runner remind the league who the champs were just a few short years ago.

“These teams have a lot of heart and dedication.”

The boys will have 10 on the roster, including seven who earned varsity letters in the past. Dylan Arnold was the top runner in the SBAAC championship race, finishing 13th overall. He was second team all-league.

On the girls side, Molly Seabaugh was sixth in the championship race while Kaylyn Deaton finished 13th.

Seabaugh was a first-teamer while Deaton was second team. Seabaugh was a regional qualifier, placing 40th at the Division II Troy Regional Cross Country Championship.

Varsity coach Josh Simmons will be assisted in his third year by middle school coach Anthony Joseph.

“We still need to improve on our numbers,” Simmons said. “On the high school boys team, we need our Nos. 2-6 runners to challenge the runner ahead of them for the next spot. While our No. 1 runner needs to be challenging other teams’ No. 1 runners.”

Simmons said he is looking forward to Molly Seabaugh “attacking” the school record this season but the girls team has a chance to be special if it can stay healthy and improve.

In addition to the aforementioned trio, runners are expected to be Nickolas Gates, Jacob George, Colton Brockman, Elyon Hackmann Dru Simmons, Jackson Seabaugh, Landon Brockman, Eion Hackmann, and Landen Kaun on the boys side and Jordyn Hacker, Cierra Skinner and Isabella Eckardt for the girls. Eckardt is an exchange student from Germany.

In the middle school, Benjamin Gates, Liam Glass and Eli Barber will run for the boys while Allyson George will run for the girls.

Hayden Beiting will not be returning to the Astros this season, coach Simmons said.