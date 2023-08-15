2023 Fall Sports Preview: East Clinton Volleyball

East Clinton’s star-studded 2023 graduating class left its mark on girls sports in Lees Creek.

The basketball, volleyball and track/field programs lost great talent.

As the fall unfolds, volleyball is the first to re-tool. East Clinton (21-3 in 2022) was the runnerup in the Division III Southwest 1 District tournament, losing to Versailles in the finals.

Gone is Libby Evanshine (National Division player of the year in back to back seasons). Evanshine had a team-best 398 kills and shared top honors with Jozie Jones in blocks with 23.

Megan Tong (first team in 2022), Kami Whiteaker (first team in 2022), Savannah Tolle (second team in 2022) along with Trinity Bain, Eryn Bowman, Luisa Rigolin, Aubrie Simpson, Lauren Stonewall and Evanshine were seniors in 2022, according to the SBAAC website.

But returning is two-time National Division coach of the year Sarah Sodini who has built a strong program on the county’s east side in her 11 seasons as head coach. She will be assisted by Lorrie Arnold (junior varsity), Bob Malone (freshmen), Samantha McGraw (junior high) and Sara Shaner (junior high).

Jordan Collom had 380 assists and 106 services aces to lead East Clinton last year but she has moved out of the school district as did her mother Angie Collom who was an assistant coach in the volleyball program.

East Clinton’s 21-3 campaign last season ended with a round three post-season loss to Versailles. The seniors who left the program were 67-16 in four years, including a 40-7 mark in National Division matches.

So the only returning player is Lauren Runyon, a second-team perfomer who missed a good part of the volleyball season and the entire basketball season with a knee injury.

“Lauren is a quiet but helpful leader,” Sodini said. “She’s been steady through her injury. She loves to help the younger girls. Cheyenne Reed is always willing to do whatever needs to be done. She’s encouraging to her teammates and puts her team first.”

Sodini said newcomers to note are Cheyenne Reed, Liz Schiff, Abbi Reynolds, Taylor Barton, Hadlie Clark, Sydney Beiting, Makayla Seaman, Karsyn Jamison, Colie Murarescu and Emily Arnold.

“We’re don’t know each other super well yet,” Sodini said of the team. “With so little varsity experience, we have a lot to learn. Serve-receive and setting are areas we’ll be working hard in this fall.”

With a proven program, Sodini believes her team can contend in the SBAAC National Division once the team figures out what works for them and it executes the gameplan.

”I like that we are new and eager to learn. There have been great attitudes throughout conditioning and summer league,” Sodini said. “I am just blessed to be able to coach these girls. The interest in volleyball at EC is through the roof. I’m excited about all teams, youth through varsity. I love these girls and love seeing them learn and grow through this awesome game.”