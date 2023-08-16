Boone, Falcons on top early in in SBAAC girls golf standings

GOSHEN — Led by Grace Boone, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team took the early lead in the SBAAC girls golf standings Tuesday in the divisional at Deer Track Golf Course.

With Boone earning match medalist honors, the Falcons topped the field in Tuesday’s first league girls golf outing of the season. Massie totaled 211 while Goshen was runnerup with 220, Western Brown third with 224.

Wilmington was fifth with 250. Blanchester did not have a complete team. East Clinton did not participate in the event.

“Wet and rainy conditions made for a difficult round for all golfers,” Clinton-Massie coach James Brady said. “Very proud of our team’s effort while battling some difficult conditions. The rain was off and on all match long.”

Boone had a 46 while runnerup Reese Wheatley of Goshen carded 49.

Reagen Reese led Wilmington with a 59. Alivia Brewster had a 63 for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Aug 15, 2023

SBAAC Girls Golf

@Deer Track Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 211, Goshen 220, Western Brown 224, New Richmond 247, Wilmington 250, Batavia 270, Bethel-Tate NA, Clermont NE NA, Blanchester NA

INDIVIDUALS

Clinton-Massie (211) Grace Boone 46, Stormie Stroud 51, Charlotte Robinson 61, Sammi VanPelt 53, Rylee Long 65, Lauren Edwards 67

Goshen (220) Taylor Tilley 54, Jo Schulz 60, Reese Wheatley 49, Mia Tudor 61, Reagan Wheatley 57, Lauren Gray 63, Zari Farris 58

Western Brown (224) Aubrey Vance 53, Avery Vance 50, Hallee Lang 65, Daisy Hermann 63, Emma Braun 58, Gracy Bronson 66, JoJo Lamb 68

New Richmond (247) Lauren Haliburton 58, Colette Hawkings 66, Avery Clark 60, Lillian Guillermin 70, Andi Davis 68, Meagan Kangas 63

Wilmington (250) Reagen Reese 59, Abi Earley 58, Laina Howell 68, Kylie Fisher 65

Batavia (270) Alexis Schmidt 67, Grace Felts 68, Lacey Hayes 66, Reva Riel 69

Blanchester (NA) Alivia Brewster 63, Emily Bates 70

Clermont Northeastern (NA) Jade Buchanan 70, Janelle Donahue 68

Bethel-Tate (NA) Halle Hehemann 70, Natalie Nickell 72