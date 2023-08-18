Kira Kidd | News Journal Kira Kidd | News Journal Kira Kidd | News Journal Kira Kidd | News Journal Kira Kidd | News Journal Kira Kidd | News Journal Kira Kidd | News Journal Kira Kidd | News Journal

BAINBRIDGE — Blanchester began the Justin Schmitz Era Friday night with a hard-fought 35-14 loss to Paint Valley.

Down 7-0 following a lengthy Paint Valley game-opening drive, the Wildcats responded when Bryce Sipple rumbled 20 yards and with Jarrod Daniels extra point kick the game was tied at 7-7 with 9:07 to go in the second quarter.

But the Bearcats scored 28 unanswered points to go up 35-7.

Sipple passed nine yards to Sebastian Smith in the fourth quarter for the final score of the game.

This story will be updated.