ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Paddle is heading back to Clarksville as Logan Chesser scored four touchdowns and Clinton-Massie dominated Waynesville 38-8 Friday night at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons came into the game in a rare spot following a loss to the Spartans last season. The team was rotating two quarterbacks, Jack Elkins and legacy player Kaden Zantene.

“It’s really a luxury to have two kids that can go in there and function within our offense, so they’re going to get better, there’s a high ceiling for both those kids.” CM coach Dan McSurley said. “Just having the luxury of having two kids we can count on is a nice position to be in.”

Massie began the game about as hot as anyone could’ve hoped, with Chesser scoring a 74 yard rushing touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. This was the first of many from Chesser. The Falcons were able to not allow a single first down in the first quarter, ending it with a fourth straight three and out.

On the first drive of the second, Chesser gave Massie its first movement of the chains since the first quarter on a drive that ended with Nolan Phipps clearing the way on a two yard outside score, again, from Chesser.

Later in the half, Alex Amburgy had receiver Connor Berrey open deep, but failed to connect. Massie followed with a signature 12-play clock burning drive, but failed to get a first on the Spartans 20. Ian McGuinness gave the Falcons a 17-0 lead with a field goal. With time ticking down Waynesville connected on a deep ball to Berrey, but the clock would hit zero on the half before the Spartans could score.

On CM’s opening drive of the second half, Chesser scampered for a 44 yard touchdown extending the Falcons lead to 24-0, but a deep bomb from Amburgy to Berrey put the Spartans on the board and they’d then convert for the 2 point conversion.

Any comeback hopes were dashed when the Spartans threw an interception on their next drive at their own 32, with Brighton Rodman coming up with the takeaway for the Falcons. Scores from Chesser and fellow back Eli Muterspaw secured the 38-8 win.

About the revenge victory, McSurley said, “We were looking all year to revenge that from last year. Our theme all year was kill the crow, get the crow off our back, we didn’t wanna eat anymore crows, so we killed the crow…”

Massie (1-0) has a tough one this coming week as Edgewood visits Lebanon Road.