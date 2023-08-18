Brenda Bowman | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Brenda Bowman | News Journal

WILMINGTON — Aiden Price passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Wilmington opened its 2023 football season Friday night with 28-7 win over visiting Northwest.

Price completed his first seven passes before finishing 8 for 13 for 130 yards and the two scores. He opened the scoring with a four-yard strike to Mikey Brown then put WHS up 13-0 in the second with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Zane Smith.

The Wilmington defense was strong through most of the game. Led by its hard-charging defense line of Malachi Cumberland, Jelani Hunter, Donavon Perdue and Michael Streety, the Hurricane held the Knights’ offense in check through three quarters.

Northwest finished with 137 yards of total offense but 52 came on the scoring drive the end with 2:58 to play in the final period.

Caydn Denniston, who shared the backfield last season with Thad Stuckey, was the bell-cow back for the Hurricane, carrying the ball 26 times for 133 yards.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Aug 18, 2023

@Alumni Field

Wilmington 28, Northwest 8

First Quarter

W-Mikey Brown 4 yard pass from Aiden Price (PAT Failed) 5:50

Second Quarter

W-Zane Smith 26 yard pass from Aiden Price (Jon Custis PAT) 6:13

Third Quarter

W-O’Ryan Keith fumble recovery in end zone (Price to Z. Smith) 8:47

W-Aiden Price 1 yard run (Jon Custis PAT) 4:57

Fourth Quarter

NW-Kinxton Hill 8 yard run (EJ Walker PAT) 2:58