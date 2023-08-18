WHS opens team tournament with 5-0 win over Bethel-Tate

BETHEL — The Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Bethel-Tate in the opening round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Team Tournament.

The 5-0 win Friday puts the Hurricane at 3-3 on the year.

Wilmington will face Mariemont in the next round of the tournament, WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Aug 18, 2023

Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Team Tournament

Wilmington 5, Bethel-Tate 0

Singles

1-Layna Holmes defeated Grace Tolliver 6-1, 6-0

2-Reagan Henry defeated Bre Smith 6-0, 6-0

3-Sofia Castillo defeated Bronwyn den Hollander 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler defeated Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel 6-1, 7-5

2-Josie Heys, Jenna Pletcher won by forfeit