Week 1 Friday night Ohio prep football scoreboard

Ada 24, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 22
Akr. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 13
Akr. North 28, Akr. Coventry 0
Akron Garfield 22, Akr. Springfield 20
Alliance 12, Uniontown Lake 7
Alliance Marlington 39, Warrensville Hts. 32
Amanda-Clearcreek 38, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6
Amherst Steele 41, Copley 21
Anna 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 12
Ansonia 30, DeGraff Riverside 14
Antwerp 42, Montpelier 6
Arcadia 34, Cory-Rawson 7
Arcanum 27, Covington 6
Archbold 24, Genoa Area 14
Arlington 27, Dola Hardin Northern 7
Ashland 26, Caledonia River Valley 20, OT
Ashtabula Lakeside 22, Eastlake North 14
Attica Seneca E. 21, Ashland Crestview 12
Aurora 17, Twinsburg 7
Avon 49, Brunswick 7
Avon Lake 19, Strongsville 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Blanchester 14
Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36, Carey 19
Beallsville 41, Millersport 14
Beaver Eastern 43, Corning Miller 15
Beechwood, Ky. 31, Cin. McNicholas 14
Bellbrook 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7
Bellefontaine 46, Sidney 19
Bellville Clear Fork 17, Lucas 14, 2OT
Belmont Union Local 13, Sarahsville Shenandoah 8
Beverly Ft. Frye 21, Marietta 18
Bishop Fenwick 28, Franklin 14
Bishop Hartley 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 19
Bishop Ready 53, Newark Cath. 21
Bishop Watterson 47, Cols. Whetstone 0
Bluffton 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Bowling Green 44, Tontogany Otsego 31
Boyd Co., Ky. 46, S. Point 7
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 20, Tallmadge 2
Brookville 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 14
Byesville Meadowbrook 20, Zanesville Maysville 17
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 19
Caldwell 39, Lore City Buckeye Trail 26
Campbell Memorial 30, Louisville Aquinas 0
Can. Glenoak 41, Cin. Western Hills 12
Can. McKinley 33, Warren Harding 14
Can. South 42, St. Clairsville 40
Canal Winchester 17, Groveport-Madison 0
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38, Bloom-Carroll 16
Canfield 38, Beloit W. Branch 19
Canfield S. Range 41, New Middletown Spring. 14
Carlisle 37, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Carrollton 37, Akr. Manchester 30, 2OT
Casstown Miami E. 28, Spring. Greenon 6
Cedarville 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Centerburg 34, Utica 7
Centerville 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 12
Chagrin Falls 15, Burton Berkshire 12
Chagrin Falls Kenston 50, Youngs. Boardman 13
Chardon 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Chillicothe Unioto 21, McArthur Vinton County 20
Cin. Anderson 44, South Oldham, Ky. 15
Cin. Country Day 30, Cin. Summit Country Day 0
Cin. Finneytown 28, Attica, Ind. 0
Cin. La Salle 28, Cin. Colerain 3
Cin. Mt. Healthy 24, Morrow Little Miami 0
Cin. Princeton 41, Elyria 7
Cin. Purcell Marian 32, Cin. Deer Park 20
Cin. St. Xavier 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 0
Cin. Turpin 31, Cin. Oak Hills 24
Cin. Winton Woods 21, Trotwood-Madison 7
Cin. Wyoming 16, Hamilton Ross 12
Circleville Logan Elm 39, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Waynesville 8
Clayton Northmont 28, Vandalia Butler 10
Cle. Hts. 46, Berea-Midpark 29
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Cle. John Adams 0
Clyde 14, Bellevue 6
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36, Greenup Co., Ky. 28
Coldwater 29, Kenton 12
Collins Western Reserve 33, Wellington 10
Cols. Briggs 31, Galloway Westland 29
Cols. DeSales 21, Dresden Tri-Valley 17
Cols. Franklin Hts. 28, Cols. Bexley 14
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Whitehall-Yearling 19
Cols. KIPP 30, Cols. Mifflin 8
Cols. St. Charles 21, Chillicothe 18
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Reynoldsburg 6
Cols. Walnut Ridge 22, Cols. Northland 21
Columbia Station Columbia 41, Independence 6
Convoy Crestview 41, Rockford Parkway 27
Cortland Lakeview 41, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Creston Norwayne 56, Brookfield 7
Crooksville 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7
Crown City S. Gallia 32, Racine Southern 28
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Cle. Benedictine 26
Day. Carroll 21, South 12
Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, Cols. Eastmoor 0
Defiance Ayersville 27, Delta 7
Delaware Hayes 59, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Dublin Coffman 24, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 0
Dublin Jerome 30, Westerville S. 15
E. Liverpool 50, Minerva 0
Eaton 45, Greenville 7
Edon 28, Edgerton 26
Elida 42, Tol. Rogers 6
Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Leetonia 6
Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Elyria Cath. 14
Fostoria 19, Van Buren 14
Gahanna Lincoln 10, Mason 5
Galion Northmor 42, Upper Sandusky 21
Garfield Hts. Trinity 38, Ashtabula St. John 6
Garrettsville Garfield 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 6
Geneva 42, Hunting Valley University 21
Germantown Valley View 59, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Girard 42, Jefferson Area 21
Glouster Trimble 14, Nelsonville-York 12
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33, Akr. Ellet 14
Granville 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 8
Green 14, Dover 6
Grove City 59, Dublin Scioto 20
Grove City Cent. Crossing 21, Cols. Independence 14
Grove City Christian 42, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Hamilton Badin 18, Hamilton 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 39, Hicksville 0
Hanoverton United 41, Atwater Waterloo 6
Harrison 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 8
Haviland Wayne Trace 32, Ft. Recovery 30
Heath 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 0
Hilliard Bradley 20, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
Hilliard Darby 34, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28
Hilliard Davidson 56, West 0
Howard E. Knox 14, Johnstown Northridge 0
Hubbard 10, Youngs. East 6
Huber Hts. Wayne 58, Fairfield 51
Hudson 35, Medina Highland 21
Ironton 17, Wheelersburg 14
Jackson 22, Logan 0
Jamestown Greeneview 28, Day. Northridge 14
Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Sullivan Black River 8
Kings Mills Kings 29, Cin. Sycamore 22
Kirtland 14, Dalton 7
LaGrange Keystone 41, West Salem Northwestern 0
Lakewood 48, Cle. John Marshall 12
Lancaster 24, Ashville Teays Valley 17
Lebanon 27, Springboro 14
Lees Creek E. Clinton 12, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Leipsic 25, Millbury Lake 19
Lewis Center Olentangy 46, Tol. Whitmer 35
Liberty Center 35, Defiance Tinora 14
Lima Bath 14, New Bremen 7
London 62, Washington C.H. 14
Lorain 35, Lyndhurst Brush 7
Lorain Clearview 36, Tol. Scott 8
Loudonville 35, Ashland Mapleton 20
Lowellville 22, Columbiana 21, OT
Macedonia Nordonia 16, Bedford 8
Malvern 26, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 29, Wapakoneta 26
Marion Elgin 30, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Marion Pleasant 21, Richwood N. Union 15
Martins Ferry 39, Shadyside 36
Marysville 24, New Albany 17
Massillon 28, Valdosta, Ga. 17
Maumee 27, Holland Springfield 20
Mayfield 58, E. Cle. Shaw 0
McComb 42, Harrod Allen E. 7
McConnelsville Morgan 52, Warsaw River View 0
McDonald 25, Salineville Southern 22
Mechanicsburg 38, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Medina 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 18
Medina Buckeye 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Mentor 26, Massillon Jackson 21
Metamora Evergreen 31, Bloomdale Elmwood 6
Miamisburg 49, W. Carrollton 0
Middletown Madison Senior 33, Camden Preble Shawnee 13
Milan Edison 35, Oberlin Firelands 6
Milford 42, Trenton Edgewood 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster Triway 7
Milton-Union 27, New Paris National Trail 12
Mineral Ridge 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22
Minford 17, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Minster 41, Ft. Loramie 28
Mogadore 34, Mogadore Field 0
Monroeville 27, Kansas Lakota 7
Morral Ridgedale 20, W. Unity Hilltop 6
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Bucyrus 8
Mt. Gilead 15, N. Lewisburg Triad 8
Mt. Orab Western Brown 38, Hillsboro 27
Mt. Vernon 45, Marion Harding 20
N. Baltimore 48, Vanlue 14
N. Can. Hoover 27, Akr. Buchtel 21
N. Ridgeville 41, N. Olmsted 7
New Carlisle Tecumseh 32, Fairborn 15
New Concord John Glenn 28, Circleville 0
New Lebanon Dixie 74, Indpls Irvington, Ind. 0
New Lexington 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
New Madison Tri-Village 41, Troy Christian 6
New Philadelphia 42, Louisville 21
New Richmond 40, Bethel-Tate 35
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Crestline 0
Newark 35, Zanesville 21
Newcomerstown 42, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7
Newton Falls 48, E. Palestine 34
Norton 35, Canal Fulton Northwest 6
Norwalk 27, Tol. Start 0
Oak Harbor 47, Tol. Bowsher 6
Olmsted Falls 35, Solon 0
Ontario 17, Lexington 14
Orange 49, Beachwood 0
Oregon Clay 33, Sandusky 32
Parma Padua 21, Parma Hts. Holy Name 9
Pataskala Licking Hts. 26, Johnstown 22
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Paulding 36, Swanton 0
Pemberville Eastwood 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 18
Peninsula Woodridge 28, Richfield Revere 0
Perry 32, Madison 7
Perrysburg 46, Tol. St. Francis 8
Pickerington Cent. 28, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17
Pickerington N. 39, Cin. Elder 35
Piketon 28, Goshen 22
Pioneer N. Central 30, Elmore Woodmore 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
Plymouth 40, Oberlin 20
Poland Seminary 38, Salem 6
Port Clinton 47, Tol. Waite 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 78, Manchester 6
Proctorville Fairland 32, Portsmouth W. 29
Ravenna SE 31, Wickliffe 23
Reading 47, Cin. Woodward 0
Reedsville Eastern 55, Bidwell River Valley 6
Richmond Edison 34, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 14
Richmond Hts. 38, Doylestown Chippewa 7
Rittman 27, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Rocky River 55, Painesville Harvey 42
Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Garfield Hts. 0
Rootstown 42, Mantua Crestwood 30
Rossford 28, Northwood 7
S. Charleston SE 28, Spring. NW 20
STVM 35, Mansfield Sr. 14
Sandusky Perkins 80, Tol. Woodward 0
Shaker Hts. 39, Willoughby S. 26
Sheffield Brookside 35, Brooklyn 0
Shelby 41, Mansfield Madison 14
Smithville 21, Massillon Tuslaw 6
Southeastern 28, West Salem Northwestern 20
Sparta Highland 35, Fredericktown 0
Spencerville 28, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 12
Spring. NE 55, Tipp City Bethel 7
Spring. Shawnee 41, Riverside Stebbins 0
Springfield 27, Cle. St. Ignatius 11
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33, Cin. Indian Hill 20
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Day. Christian 0
St. Henry 17, St. Marys Memorial 0
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Wellsville 6
Streetsboro 36, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 22
Struthers 37, Lisbon Beaver 20
Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Bellaire 6
Sylvania Southview 34, Sylvania Northview 0
Thomas Worthington 27, Cols. Beechcroft 26
Thornville Sheridan 33, Newark Licking Valley 14
Tiffin Columbian 41, Fremont Ross 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Findlay 14
Tol. Ottawa Hills 29, Gibsonburg 6
Toronto 34, E. Can. 0
Troy 53, Day. Dunbar 6
Van Wert 47, Bryan 21
Vermilion 21, Castalia Margaretta 14
Versailles 26, Celina 0
Vincent Warren 60, Belpre 0
W. Jefferson 29, Cols. Africentric 22
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22, Coshocton 21
W. Liberty-Salem 48, St. Paris Graham 15
Wadsworth 49, Barberton 18
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27, Waverly 26
Wauseon 49, Sherwood Fairview 12
Waynesfield-Goshen 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Westerville N. 21, Westerville Cent. 12
Westlake 42, Grafton Midview 28
Willard 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 6
Williamsport Westfall 37, London Madison Plains 12
Wilmington 28, Cin. NW 7
Wooster 33, Orrville 31
Youngs. Mooney 29, Mentor Lake Cath. 26
Youngs. Valley Christian 30, Columbiana Crestview 12
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Parma Normandy vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.
