Hurricane blanks Cardinals in non-league match at Alumni Field

WILMINGTON — Jose Morales scored three goals and two keepers posted a shutout as Wilmington defeated Felicity 5-0 Saturday morning in boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane (2-0) made nine saves in the net, six by senior Levi Cochran and three by freshman Scott Hall.

Morales, a senior, led the offense with the hat trick while freshman Ben Angelica and junior Aven Patel had one goal each.

Junior Bryce Vilvens and freshman Zander Johnson had two assists each for the Hurricane.

Felicity is now 1-2 on the season.