Falcons, Boone extend leads over SBAAC girls golf rivals Falcons, Boone extend leads over SBAAC girls golf rivals Falcons, Boone extend leads over SBAAC girls golf rivals

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie extended its lead in the SBAAC girls golf standings Monday in the second divisional at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Led by medalist Grace Boone, the Falcons had a 187 and bested runnerup Western Brown by nine strokes. Boone had a personal best 37 and extended her lead in the individual standings to 12 shots over Avery Vance of Western Brown.

Laina Howell led Wilmington with a 51. Alivia Brewster had a 57 for Blanchester.

“The girls battled another force of weather, heat,” Massie coach James Brady said. “After last week’s downpours, the extreme heat was another round in difficult conditions.”

And the Falcons were about to weather the high temperatures.

“We have had consistent rounds by everyone so far this year but I feel we still have not hit our pinnacle as a team,” Brady said. “This group as a whole has a chance to do some really special things for CM girls golf.”

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2023

SBAAC Girls Golf Match

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 187, Western Brown 196, Goshen 206, New Richmond 209, Wilmington 218, Batavia 246

Clinton-Massie (187) Grace Boone 37, Stormie Stroud 46, Samm VanPelt 51, Charlotte Robinson 53, Rylee Long 58, Lauren Edwards 62

Western Brown (196) Avery Vance 45, Aubrey Vance 46, Emma Braun 53, Hallee Lang 52, Daisy Hermann 55, Gracy Bronson 57

Goshen (206) Taylor Tilley 47, Reagan Wheatley 49, Reese Wheatley 59, Mia Tudor 55, Lauren Gray 57, Jo Schulz 60, Zari Farris 55

New Richmond (209) Lauren Haliburton 50, Avery Clark 51, Meagan Kangas 55, Colette Hawkings 56, Andi Davis 61, Jenna Adams 53

Wilmington (218) Laina Howell 51, Reagan Reese 54, Abi Earley 56, Kylie Fisher 57

Batavia (246) Alexis Schmidt 50, Lacey Hayes 69, Reva Riel 60, Macy McHenry 67

Blanchester (NA) Alivia Brewster 57, Emily Bates 69

Clermont NE (NA) Jade Buchanan 63, Janelle Donahue 62, Taylor Moorman 67

Bethel-Tate (NA) Halle Hehemann 66