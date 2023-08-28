Boone, Massie stay on top of SBAAC girls golf standings

GOSHEN — The SBAAC girls golf standings remained status quo Monday after the third divisional of the season at Deer Track Golf Course.

Clinton-Massie is still on top in the team standings with Grace Boone of CMHS still the top individual.

Boone had a 47, her highest round of the year in league matches, but picked up three strokes each on her nearest two competitors.

The Falcons led the Broncos of Western Brown by 31 strokes in the team standings with Goshen another 20 shots back.

Boone had a 15-shot lead over Avery Vance and 17 over Stormie Stroud, Boone’s teammate at Massie.

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2023

SBAAC Girls Golf Divisional

@Deer Track Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 212, Western Brown 221, Goshen 235, New Richmond 238, Wilmington 252

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia (250) Alexis Schmidt 59, Grace Felts 68, Lacey Hayes 65, Reva Riel 58

Goshen (235) Taylor Tilley 53, Jo Schulz 61, Reese Wheatley 59, Mia Tudor 64, Reagan Wheatley 64, Lauren Gray 66, Zari Farris 62

Blanchester (NA) Alivia Brewster 62, Emily Bates 68

New Richmond (238) Lauren Haliburton 56, Colette Hawkings 64, Avery Clark 63, Lillian Guillermin 65, Andi Davis 60, Meagan Kangas 59, Jenna Adams 63

Western Brown (221) Aubrey Vance 54, Avery Vance 50, Hallee Lang 64, Daisy Hermann 61, Emma Braun 56, Gracy Bronson 63

Clinton-Massie (212) Grace Boone 47, Stormie Stroud 50, Charlotte Robinson 65, Sammi VanPelt 60, Rylee Long 55, Lauren Edwards 65

Clermont Northeastern (NA) Jade Buchanan 70, Janelle Donahue 66, Taylor Moorman 69

Bethel-Tate (NA) Natalie Nickell 69

Wilmington (252) Reagen Reese 66, Abi Earley 57, Laina Howell 67, Kylie Fisher 62